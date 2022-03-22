LOCAL NEWS Terrance Harris’ sports briefs for March 23, 2022 by Terrance Harris March 22, 2022March 22, 2022 Emancipation Park study needs public input by ReShonda Tate March 22, 2022March 22, 2022 National Bar Association convening in Houston this week by Aswad Walker March 22, 2022March 22, 2022 Study: Positive feelings about Blackness improve academics for Black girls by Defender News Service March 22, 2022March 22, 2022 NATIONAL Time to retool census? Some think so after minorities missed by Defender News Service March 21, 2022March 21, 2022 Black Women, Civil Rights Groups rally for Judge Jackson Confirmation by Defender News Service March 21, 2022March 21, 2022 History-making Jackson set for Senate hearing for high court by Associated Press March 21, 2022March 21, 2022 Creditors to wipe out most medical debt on credit report by Defender News Service March 21, 2022March 21, 2022 OPINION Brothers: standing for Ketanji Brown Jackson is standing for much more by Aswad Walker March 21, 2022March 21, 2022 Let’s celebrate Women History Month by adjusting Lady Justice’s Blindfold by Defender News Service March 18, 2022March 18, 2022 Message from the Associate Editor: Kanye, March Madness, Anti-Lynching law by Aswad Walker March 18, 2022March 18, 2022 Jeen-Yuhs: Message from Associate Editor Aswad Walker by Aswad Walker March 16, 2022March 16, 2022