‘All is well,’ Trump tweets after Iran targets U.S. forces in missile attack in Iraq

“All is well!” and “so far, so good,” President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday night after Iran launched ballistic missiles at U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq.

The president also said he would make a statement Wednesday morning.

“Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!” the president tweeted.

Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles that targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq.

There was no official word whether there had been any casualties. Canadian Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance tweeted that all of its deployed armed forces personnel are safe and accounted for after the missile attacks in Iraq.

The strikes come less than a week after a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.