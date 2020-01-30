Biden: ‘Sure would like’ Michelle Obama as vice president

Joe Biden said that he would like former first lady Michelle Obama to be his vice president and Barack Obama to be a Supreme Court justice.

“Would you consider appointing Obama for the Supreme Court?” a man in the crowd asked the former vice president on Tuesday.

“Yeah, I would, and I don’t think he’d do it. He’d be a great Supreme Court justice,” Biden, 77, responded.

“Second question is: Which Obama?” the man said as the room reacted with awes and applause.

“Well, I sure would like Michelle to be the vice president,” Biden said and laughed. “They’re both incredibly qualified people, I mean, and they’re such decent, honorable people.”

The morning campaign stop started about an hour late, and the roughly 75 attendees did not completely fill the room.

Biden went on to comment on the White House defense of President Trump in the Senate impeachment trial.

“I found it strange yesterday that, in that Republican presentation they talked about, ‘Maybe Obama should have been impeached,'” Biden said. “I mean, like, you know, ‘Whoa.’ Anyway, but my point is, we even have some Democrats who were running who in 2012 thought that President Obama should be primaried. I thought he was a pretty good president, and I was proud to serve with him.”

Biden is often asked about potential Supreme Court or vice presidential picks on the campaign trail, and he rarely rules anyone out. He jokingly said that he would consider a Republican vice president but couldn’t think of someone who would be good. In December, he said that former rival and California Sen. Kamala Harris would make a good attorney general or Supreme Court justice and did not rule out making her his vice president.