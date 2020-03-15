Biden vows to select a woman as his running mate

When asked if he would join Biden in making a similar commitment to choose a woman as a vice president, Sanders said, “In all likelihood, I will.”

“For me, it’s not just nominating a woman. It is making sure that we have a progressive woman and there are progressive women out there,” Sanders said. “So my very strong tendencies is to move in that direction.”

Sanders also committed to forming an administration that is mostly women.

“Last I heard, over half of the people in America are women,” Sanders said. “And that will be the representation in my Cabinet and in my administration.”

