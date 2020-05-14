Bishop James Dixon, Houston rapper Paul Wall organize Ahmaud Arbery ‘Slab Ride’

Local, state and federal officials will join faith/social justice leader Bishop James Dixon, II and Houston rapper Paul Wall in a slab ride of unity on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 12:30 p.m.

Motorcycle escorts will lead more than 50 custom car “slab” owners riding in support of justice for the heinous killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

The demonstrators say they are joining the national movement to shed light on facts disregarded that marginalized the killing.

Supporters indicate the parade will demonstrate solidarity while demanding the following factors of truth to be revealed and legally addressed:

Ahmaud’s murder was motivated by race and deserves being classified as a hate crime, and that the conviction and sentencing of Greg and Travis McMichael should be based on Hate Crime laws.

All participants in the cover-up scheme and negligent actions by officials, delaying justice, should result in appropriate penalties, legally and professionally.

The FBI and US Justice Department should take over the investigation to ensure fairness and just outcomes.

The slab ride begins at the Community of Faith Church located at 1024 Pinemont Houston, TX 77091. Motorcycle escorts will lead the Slab Ride for Justice to Interstate 610 N Loop at Shepherd Drive.

Riders will drive two complete symbolic loops around 610, in commemoration of the two-mile run Ahmaud made before being murdered by Greg and Travis McMichael.

Dixon and Wall will be joined by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Senator John Whitmire, State Representative Jarvis Johnson, and others.