Mayor Bowser, T. D. Jakes join Radio One’s COVID-19 National Day of Prayer

Bishop T.D. Jakes, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Minister Ricky Dillard and others will join RADIO ONE’s COVID-19 National Day of Prayer, #OneinPrayer, featuring syndicated radio personalities, Erica Campbell, host of Get Up Mornings! with Erica Campbell, Willie Moore, Jr. of the Willie Moore, Jr. Show and Darlene McCoy, host of the Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy.

The prayer campaign runs today from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET and features gospel music artists, pastors and special guests who pray for the country and world as they confront the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Other participants include: Warryn Campbell, producer and husband of Erica Campbell; Rev./Drs. Grainger and JoAnn Browning, pastors of Ebenezer AME Church; Pastor Joel Peebles of City of Praise Family Ministries; Dr. Bridget Hillard, pastor of New Light Church World Outreach and Worship Center; Bishop Dale Bronner of Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral; and Pastor John Hannah of New Life Covenant Church Southeast. They join Grammy Award-winning hip hop artist Lecrae; civil rights leader and president of the National Action Network, Rev. Al Sharpton; civil rights leader and founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Rev. Jesse Jackson; Pastor John Gray; multi-award-winning gospel artists Pastor Donnie McClurkin; Pastor Smokie Norful; Pastor Charles Jenkins; Tasha Cobbs- Leonard; Cora Jakes Roberts, minister and daughter of Bishop T.D. Jakes; and many others.

The on-air personalities will feature prayers with participants on the Radio One Praise stations each hour from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET and live on Facebook and Instagram, at the bottom of each hour. @Lecrae is taking over @GetUpErica’s Facebook Live, facebook.com/getuperica, at 8:15 a.m. ET, and Erica Campbell will takeover Essence’s IG at 1 p.m. ET.

The goal of the prayer campaign is to unite the country together to pray for our leaders, healthcare professionals on the frontlines, families whose loved ones have been diagnosed or lost due to the virus, and all Americans and businesses who are reeling from the uncertainty caused by this global pandemic.

“During these challenges times, I am grateful that our company can serve as a voice of hope and a vehicle of prayer for our world as it faces this global pandemic,” said Cathy Hughes, Chairwoman, Urban One, Inc. “It is especially meaningful since so many churches will not be able to hold traditional Good Friday and Easter services due to the social distancing mandates. As a company, we are honored to provide an opportunity to join arms with our gospel artists and the faith community in prayer. This is what service and community are all about.”