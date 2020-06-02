Chris Hollins sworn in as Harris County Clerk

Today, Chris Hollins was sworn in as Harris County Clerk, replacing Dr. Diane Trautman, who resigned effective May 31.

Under Hollins, the County Clerk’s Office will administer the July 2020 primary runoffs and the November 2020 general election, in addition to continuing to deliver critical services to Harris County residents.

He deputized his staff today and immediately began to assess the status of current operations and readiness for the upcoming elections.

“My job is to record major events in the lives of Harris County residents, support Commissioners Court, and most importantly, administer the 2020 elections,” said Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins.

“As the Chief Election Officer in the third-largest county in the country, I will spend every day of my tenure working to ensure that every resident in Harris County who is eligible can exercise their fundamental right to vote safely, conveniently, and with the peace of mind that their vote will be counted.”

Hollins will remain in office through late 2020, until his successor is chosen by Harris County voters in the November election. Hollins will not run in the November election.