By now you may be aware of news involving the stabbing of Christian “Toby” Obumseli and the growing media attention amid the lack of charges filed.

On April 3 he was allegedly stabbed at the hands of his girlfriend of two years, OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney, inside a Miami condominium just a week before his 28th birthday.

In a police statement, law enforcement said that the preliminary investigation determined that Obumseli and Clenney were involved in a physical altercation and referred to the attack as a “domestic violence incident.”

Clenney’s attorney, Frank Pieto, said she had not been charged with his death and was a victim of domestic violence, and was acting in self-defense.

While she was detained at the police station following the stabbing police said she threatened to kill herself. The threat led to a mental health evaluation causing her to be “Baker Acted.”

Obumseli’s family did not agree and continues to speak out against her white privilege and demand justice for his death.

Black people, particularly Black women, have vocalized their anger after old tweets from nearly a decade ago by Obumseli resurfaced that revealed his distaste for Black women. A majority agreed that this wasn’t going to be their fight and that Obumseli deserved his fate.

Jeff Obumseli, Toby’s brother, shared a post stating that the family doesn’t agree with the statements posted by him, “however, the tweets do not diminish our demand for a thorough investigation into Toby’s murder or negate the necessity for justice.”

The negative responses are examples of lingering tensions between African Americans and Africans in the diaspora. Obumseli’s tweets were triggers to an issue that is rooted in certain stereotypes and beliefs that many Africans hold against African Americans and it has remained an open wound that hasn’t healed.

Time and time again, when we see a Black man killed by a white person, it is that same privilege that allows them to walk away free without consequence. Black women have been at the forefront of demanding justice for our fallen Black men. Apparently, the indifference of support is clear. In this case, this brewing issue in the Black community only serves as a distraction. While Black people fight among themselves, white folk are strategizing their plan for “justice.”

Here are some of the conversations on social media. What are your thoughts on the issue?

See more A Nigerian man named Christian Obumseli spent years dissing Foundational Black Americans on social media (he really showed disdain for Black women) and expressing his love & desire for white women.



Well, you know the old saying, be careful what you wish for…#HYON pic.twitter.com/KLR9StRb3Y — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) April 7, 2022

To me, it's insane that you're discarding a human being's life for the sake of an opinion. It is not history or a criminal record that matters, but rather one's opinion smh — The Real Lucci (@LanvinLucci) April 9, 2022

What happened to Christian Toby Obumseli is a story of white supremacy. A Black man who spent his time dehumanizing Black women, fetishizing white women, centering himself around yt centered circles, ends up getting murdered by his white girlfriend, and police dont charge her. — Jason (Recast T'Challa) (@EscaflowneClown) April 7, 2022

Just to have some context… those tweets were from when he was 17 and 18 years old. I'm all for you because I love my black queens but we gotta be better than this. A life was lost and y'all harping about his sexual/relationship preference and comments he made in high school — Stevie Franchise (@StevyFranchise_) April 9, 2022

I don't think people should be petty but you can't force people to care. Black women always caring and we constantly get the short end of thr stick.We need to preserve energy and maybe this one doesn't need our energy.This guy had money and has family support. He will get justice — MelPC (@ChocolateMelC) April 12, 2022

Man people going to pile on and infer that man had a disdain for black women from tweets 10 years ago. We know how Twitter gets down. Now the kller who is yt woman will get away with it because we as black people will harp on tweets from 10 years ago 🤦🏾‍♂️ — DeWalowitz (@MrMach5) April 9, 2022

See more Man people going to pile on and infer that man had a disdain for black women from tweets 10 years ago. We know how Twitter gets down. Now the kller who is yt woman will get away with it because we as black people will harp on tweets from 10 years ago 🤦🏾‍♂️ — DeWalowitz (@MrMach5) April 9, 2022