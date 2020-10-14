City of Houston announces changes to Round 2 of multifamily Harvey program

The City of Houston Housing and Community Development Department (HCDD) is announcing changes to Round 2 of its Harvey Multifamily Program, due to recent changes to housing tax credits allocated by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA).

Two new developments have been approved, one development has been removed, and two developments have changed funding amounts.

The modifications bring the total amount of funding for this round to $170,250,000, which will be distributed between 16 developments. The changes bring new affordable apartments to priority areas, including Gulfton Complete Community and Piney Point Village, and ensure that chosen developments have the capacity to create high-quality communities for residents.

The currently proposed Round 2 of the program will create 1,932 apartments. Combined with Round 1, the Harvey Multifamily Program is expected to bring 3,400 new, resilient apartments to Houston, 3,000 of which will be held at affordable prices to provide greater choice and quality of homes to low- and moderate-income Houstonians.

Detailed changes are as follows:

Proposal “The Ella” is no longer being recommended.

Connect South Apartments, developed by Brinshore Connect Communities, will be awarded $7,300,000 to create 77 new units located within the Gulfton Complete Community in District J.

Ella Grand, developed by DMA Development, will be awarded $6,500,000 to develop 145 new units in District G, in an area experiencing high rental costs.

A complete list of the 16 developments that the City of Houston recommends can be viewed in full in the table below.

i) amount provided is based on the application and is subject to revision during HCDD underwriting.

For more information regarding the Harvey Multifamily Program, please refer to the program’s website, which includes an interactive map of projects that have received funding, at https://recovery.houstontx. gov/multifamily-program/.