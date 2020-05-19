Congressional Black Caucus to host first-ever all digital annual legislative conference

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (CBCF) announced today it will deliver its Annual Legislative Conference completely online later this year. The new format, Virtual ALC, will allow “attendees” to experience the programming they have become accustomed to from the comfort and safely of their homes.

Attracting more than 30,000 people to Washington, DC each year, the Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) is CBCF’s leading public policy convening on issues impacting African Americans and the global black community. Historically, the five-day conference is held in September at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

“We are excited to offer ALC completely online this year to ensure the Foundation’s mission is fulfilled, and the discussions and solutions around issues important to African Americans and our supporters remain at the forefront,” said Tonya Veasey, CBCF’s interim president and CEO. “When reshaping this year’s conference, we couldn’t ignore the economic impact COVID-19 has had on the African American community which affects affordability to travel as well as our stakeholders’ and supporters’ overall health concerns, and level of comfort with air travel and ground travel to other states and regions.”

“Attendees” at this year’s ALC will tune in to thought leaders, subject matter experts, legislators, and concerned citizens on issues related to economic development; civil, social and environmental justice; public health; and education and foreign affairs, among other topics. Virtual ALC will include more than 30 issue forums and braintrusts led by Congressional Black Caucus members; a National Town Hall; the Emerging Leaders Series; and live entertainment. A special Prayer Breakfast and Phoenix Awards Dinner will also be featured in September.

