Fort Bend County receives vaccine shipment, as regional demand outpaces supply

Fort Bend County has received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine and has started vaccinating front line health care workers, and some of those most at risk for COVID-19.

Right now, 5,000 qualified people are registered in the county’s system to receive vaccines when more become available. But Fort Bend County Judge KP George said he doesn’t know when the state will be able to deliver the next round of doses.

Fort Bend County residents are currently unable to schedule vaccine appointments online until the county receives additional doses. But Barbara Martinez, who manages clinical health services for the Fort Bend County Health Department, said everyone should get a vaccine when they have the chance.

“I know that it seems like these vaccines were put out almost immediately,” Martinez said. “But this is technology that our scientists have been working on for numerous years.”

Earlier in the day, Mayor Sylvester Turner said Houston can achieve herd immunity from COVID-19 in just under five months if enough people take the coronavirus vaccine — and if there’s enough supply.

The city needs to get to 400,000 doses monthly with hospitals, pharmacies and clinics working together with public health departments to administer the vaccine, he told Houston Matters host Craig Cohen.

“If collectively, every outlet for example in the city of Houston were providing vaccines to about 400,000 a month, then I think after about four-and-a-half months we would be in a good position.”

Turner told Houston Matters that the city’s sole vaccination clinic right now can administer 80 doses an hour. Right now the city is receiving 13,000 doses a week from the state — barely enough to vaccinate high-risk groups.

The Houston region has crossed a threshold that will tighten COVID-19 restrictions, including forcing indoor businesses to go back to 50% occupancy. The area has tallied seven straight days in which COVID-19 patients made up 15% or more of hospitalizations across the area.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said even if she imposes new limits, precautions may not be as strong in other parts of the state, and she’s urging local residents to keep following safety guidelines.

“We need our hospitalizations to slow down, to flatten, and to go downwards,” she said Tuesday. “Currently, none of that is happening. Quite the opposite.”