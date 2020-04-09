Updated: Harris County and Houston parks closed for Easter weekend

Updated 4/9/2020, 3:50 p.m.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Thursday he has ordered Houston’s parks to close for the weekend

All Harris County parks will be closed through Easter weekend.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo signed the order Wednesday to shut down the parks, beginning Friday.

“We are at a critical moment in our fight against COVID-19, and we cannot afford to let our guard down,” Judge Hidalgo said. “We’re heartened that the actions we’re taking are already saving as many as 4,500 lives across Harris County. For so many of our residents, Easter and Passover is a time for spiritual fellowship with others, and I want to encourage that to continue at home and online during this critical period. The sooner we come through this together, the faster we’ll be able to return to normalcy and get our economy back up and running again.”

Harris County oversees hundreds of parks, including several in Houston city limits that are overseen by precincts.

Here’s a map of county parks.

Hidalgo advised mayors from across the county to close their parks, as well.

But, Mayor Sylvester Turner later said he has no plans to do so, but that could change if residents don’t follow social distancing practices.

Turner had crews remove basketball goals and volleyball nets in Houston parks to discourage gatherings.