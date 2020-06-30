Houston Parks Department suspends summer enrichment program

The Houston Parks and Recreation Department has made the difficult decision to close all 19 Community Centers that have been serving as locations for the 2020 Summer Enrichment Program until further notice due to the rapidly changing circumstances and the accompanying situations surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was a difficult decision to make as we understand the impact this will have on the families and children who have signed up for the Summer Enrichment Program,” said Steve Wright, Director Houston Parks and Recreation Department.

“But in light of the changing circumstances regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and with regard to the safety of the families we serve as well as our staff, we felt this was the most responsible decision to make. We will continue to follow the advice of public health authorities regarding the safety and protection of everyone and remain committed to providing safe, wholesome activities at all of our Community Centers when we reopen.”

The closures will not affect the operation of the department’s meal program for youth offered at the Community Centers.

“We will continue to offer the Curbside Meal Program for youth through our Community Center sites,” Wright continued. “These sites continue to provide meals for young people ages 1 to 18, Monday through Friday, and are listed on our website at www.houstonparks.org.