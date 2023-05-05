The Texas Education Agency started its Houston Independent School District board of manager application process with 462 people. Now, the number of qualified applicants has been reduced to fewer than half, according to the agency.

A TEA representative told the Defender that “238 applicants attended at least some part of the Lone Star Governance training” that took place over the span of two weeks, but only 225 candidates completed and are eligible to advance to the next phase of interviews.

Applicants who were eliminated either didn’t attend the training, left early or did not return for day two.

There is less than a month left until TEA Commissioner Mike Morath appoints a new board of managers that will temporarily replace the current elected board of trustees to oversee the management of the school district.

TEA is currently in the next interview phase of the selection process.

Board of Managers application timeline. Credit: Texas Education Agency

The Lone Star Governance training is a part of a framework implemented by superintendents and school boards that focuses on improving student outcomes.

From the 462 applicants roughly 40% are Black, 33% are white, 11% are Hispanic, 5% are Asian and 12% are those who identified as another race.

The Defender asked for an update of the latest demographic and geographic breakdown of the candidates. TEA said the information could not be provided at this time.

Laura Onyeneho is the Defender Network Education Reporter and a Report For America Corps member. Email her at laura@defendernetwork.com.