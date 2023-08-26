HISD students start their first day of school Aug. 28 and will walk into the classrooms under a series of pivotal adjustments to its academic calendar and education reforms targeting student outcomes at struggling schools.

These changes were introduced in the aftermath of the Texas Education Agency’s intervention into HISD in June. Here is a breakdown of the latest updates you need to know.

ACADEMIC CALENDAR CHANGES

The HISD academic calendar for 2023-2024 will see a shift during the winter break period and changes in several professional development days for staff members.

Oct.13: Professional Development Day for staff. Students will not be in school.

Nov. 7 to Nov. 10: Professional Development Day. Students will be in school on Election Day and off on Friday.

Dec. 22: First Day of winter break

Jan 5: Professional development day was scheduled Jan 8th but was moved to the 5th.

Jan.8: Students return to school a day earlier than previously scheduled.

NEW EDUCATION SYSTEM

HISD has implemented significant changes across 85 New Education System (NES) and NES-aligned campuses. These changes encompass alterations to library facilities, curriculum, and school hours. These campuses predominantly serve Black, Hispanic, and low-income students.

There will be several new principals, assistant principals teachers, and other staff who had to reapply for their positions, while Custodians, food service staff, and bus drivers did not.

HISD Superintendent Mike Miles said “wholesale systemic reform” can be expected at 150 HISD campuses by 2025.

Students can expect a new math and science curriculum and a Dyad program that provides community members with the opportunity to teach students high impact enrichment skills on a part-time basis. Campuses will have extended hours open from 6:30 a.m to 5 p.m.

SCHOOL SAFETY

In alignment with state legislation House Bill 3, HISD is preparing to ensure an armed officer presence at every school. While the district currently stations officers at middle and high schools, plans are underway to expand this force to comply with the legislation.

HISD’s new policy of keeping classroom doors open during instruction hours has sparked discussion, except for some classrooms unsafe locations where children are likely to run away. Miles says this change will allow administrators to observe teachers in a collaborative environment.

UNCERTIFIED TEACHERS/VACANCIES

Houston ISD will begin the year with no vacancies for teacher positions, according to superintendent Mike Miles. Initially, there were around 206 teacher vacancies earlier this month, but that number has now dropped to under 25 vacancies as of last week. The district had more than 640 total teacher vacancies from the start of the previous school year. HISD has plans to continue hiring for several positions including clerks, nurses, counselors, teacher assistants, and others.

This month, HISD Board of Managers granted approval for the district to seek waivers from the Texas Education Agency. These waivers would allow certain teachers to work without the standard certification for the upcoming school year.

HISD reported a total of 87 uncertified teachers and 72 uncertified assistant principals who would require these waivers this academic year.

LIBRARY CHANGES

HISD intends to transform libraries at numerous NES and NES-aligned campuses into “Team Centers.” These centers will facilitate focused individual study, virtual classroom observation, and differentiated instruction. Students will sit in rows of desks before the start of school to read and study, but no talking is allowed. If a student misbehaves in a classroom, they will be sent to the centers to watch the class virtually while learning coaches watch over them.