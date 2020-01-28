Fort Bend ISD is hiring and invites educators to ‘Fall in Love’ event

FBISD is opportunities for the 2020–21 school year. If you have a passion for students and are interested in serving in the areas below, make plans to attend.

This event is being held at the (FBISD Administration Annex Main Auditorium, 3119 Sweetwater Blvd., Sugar Land, TX) on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

To attend this event visit fortbendisd.com/fallinlove. Registration ends January 31.

The District is looking for looking specifically for:

Career and Technical Education: The state-of-the-art James Reese Career and Technical Center opened in 2019 and serves approximately 2,000 students daily from all 11 of the District’s high schools. Business partnerships allow students to benefit from real-world experiences, and students have the opportunity to earn dual credit and industry certifications. Teaching opportunities include: Health Science, Automotive Technology, Diesel Mechanics, Culinary Arts, Hospitality and Tourism, Cyber Security, Firefighting, Welding, HVAC and many more!

Special Education: FBISD is committed to meeting the needs of all its students and has identified the need for additional staff to serve its special education population. Open positions include, but are not limited to, Licensed Specialists in School Psychology (LSSPs), Diagnosticians, Special Education Teachers, and Special Education Paraprofessionals. The FBISD Special Education department offers unique training and support to its staff members. Staff will be on site to answer questions regarding specialized assignments, certification requirements, and share why we love FBISD.

Pre-K Expansion: Fort Bend ISD offers a full-day Pre-Kindergarten program that establishes a strong academic foundation while setting the stage for life-long learning. Teachers are provided with opportunities for ongoing professional growth and one-on-one mentoring. FBISD believes in a collaborative environment centered around respect that fosters creativity in a safe and supportive learning/working environment. To ensure all students are provided with the attention and support needed, Pre-kindergarten classes have an 11 to 1 student to teacher ratio.

EDGE: The Fort Bend ISD EDGE — Educators Dedicated to Growing Excellence — is an innovative instructional model designed to create unique learning opportunities for both students and staff. The model offers teachers the opportunity to grow professionally and develop as leaders while positively impacting the lives of students. Teachers designated as Master Teachers receive a stipend of $15,000. Mentor teachers receive a stipend of $9,000. EDGE campuses include: Briargate ES, Ridgemont ES, Blueridge ES, Hunters Glen ES, EA Jones ES, Rosa Parks ES, Ridgegate ES, McAuliffe MS, Missouri City MS, Marshall HS, and Willowridge HS.