Free virtual legal clinics for U.S. Veterans

The Veterans Legal Initiative is a program that offers free legal advice and legal representation to low-income veterans. Currently during the Covid-19 pandemic, legal clinics are held every Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. over the phone.

Applications can be submitted online or requested by telephone. Legal issues may include family law, consumer, wills & probate, property, tax, disability and veterans benefits, as well as other civil legal problems or questions. Qualifying Veterans receive one-on-one legal advice and counsel and will be screened for additional free legal representation. Clinic open to all low-income U.S. Veterans and spouses of deceased veterans in Harris and surrounding counties.

Apply online at www.MakeJusticeHappen.org or call (713) 228-0735. For more information, visit www.MakeJusticeHappen.org.

To date, the program has served over 20,000 veterans with advice and counsel and/or legal representation. More than 400 attorneys have volunteered to assist with the Veterans’ Legal Initiative.