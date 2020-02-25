Gayle King to co-moderate South Carolina Democratic debate

CBS anchors Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell will be the two main moderators for the Democratic debate in South Carolina.

Why it matters: The Feb. 25 debate in Charleston, South Carolina, is the final one before the South Carolina primary on Feb. 29 and Super Tuesday on March 3. The debate will run from 8-10 p.m. ET. It will air live on CBS, BET and Twitter, with the Congressional Black Caucus Institute joining CBS News as partners.

The debate will also see both billionaire candidates — former Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer — take the stage together for the first time.

The hosts:

CBS News’ Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell will moderate. They will be joined for questioning by Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett and Bill Whitaker.

The criteria:

Candidates must receive at least 10% in four polls approved by the DNC, 12% in two South Carolina polls, or win at least one pledged delegate to the Democratic National Convention from Iowa, New Hampshire or Nevada.

The qualifying window for polls begins on Feb. 4 and ends a minute before midnight ET on Feb. 24.

The candidates who have qualified:

Joe Biden Elizabeth Warren Bernie Sanders Pete Buttigieg Amy Klobuchar Mike Bloomberg Tom Steyer

