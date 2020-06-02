George Floyd Houston march hosted by Trae the Truth expected to draw thousands

Mayor Sylvester Turner will join members of George Floyd’s family and community activists to march from Discovery Green to City Hall Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

The march is not a city – sponsored event, but is organized by Houston rappers Trae the Truth and Bun B, among others.

The march is set to begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, and end at Houston City Hall.

George Floyd’s family is expected to participate in a march.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking people who plan to attend the citywide march for George Floyd Tuesday to take precautions and peacefully protest in respect for Floyd’s family.

“I expect the march to be peaceful and respectful with the focus on George Floyd and his family,” Turner said during a Monday press conference.

“Houston has helped set an example for protests across the nation,” Turner said. “Police have made some arrests…but things have not gotten out of hand.”

Turner stressed protesters should wear face coverings, bring hand sanitizer or gloves and remain six feet from others if at all possible.

“For everyone that is going to be engaged in those crowds…you need to mask up and be respectful of not just yourself but of others.”

“Downtown should look like the Astros parade tomorrow,” said rapper and activist Trae tha Truth, who is among the organizers.

Thousands are expected to show their solidarity with George Floyd’s family and outrage over the Houston native’s death while in Minneapolis police custody.

“That’s what I’m hoping for as far as people coming to stand for justice and for what’s right,” Trae tha Truth said.

The Harris County Administration Building and nearby businesses spent part of the day Monday boarding up windows as a precaution.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said all hands will be on deck to help keep things under control.

“The vast majority of people are exercising their First Amendment rights to be angry,” Acevedo said. “They’re exercising that human indignation of what they saw, expressing it…but then you have these opportunists that come in and try to take over.”

One of Floyd’s brothers spoke at the site of his death in Minneapolis and urged an end to the violence.