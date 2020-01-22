Geraldo Rivera says Trump is ‘A Civil Rights Leader’ and Tweeters aren’t having it

Geraldo Rivera faced backlash on social media after he described President Donald Trump as “a civil rights leader.”

The Fox News personality made what he acknowledged was a divisive claim on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Fox & Friends,” one of Trump’s favorite shows, the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Trump and his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., earlier both drew widespread condemnation for attempting to make MLK Day all about themselves.

“Because why?” Rivera said. “African American unemployment, lowest it’s ever been. Latino unemployment, lowest it’s ever been. This rising tide, this rising tide is lifting all boats. We should be celebrating. Instead, he’s fighting this, this, you know, this cage match.”

Rivera also said he felt “awful for” Trump for facing the Senate impeachment trial over the Ukraine scandal during his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.