Harris County clerk announces new mail ballot tracking system

Today, Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins announced a new ballot tracking system for voters to check the status of their vote-by-mail application and mailed ballot.

For the first time in Harris County, voters who apply to vote by mail will be able to track where their application and ballot are in the process from when their application is received to when their ballot is mailed to them, and finally when their mail ballot is received by the Harris County Clerk’s Office and processed.

The Mail Ballot Activity Tracker will provide voters with more information about the status of their vote-by-mail application and mail ballot, and will give them an idea of when they can expect to receive election-related mail.

“We are preparing for a record number of voters to cast their ballots by mail for the November election,” said Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins. “Providing voters with more information –– so they are able to track their application status, when their ballot is mailed to them, and when my office receives their ballot –– gives voters peace of mind about the mail voting process. I encourage Harris County voters who have applied to vote by mail to track their ballots using our website.”

You can visit www.harrisvotes.com/ tracking to use the Mail Ballot Activity Tracker. Voters simply enter their name, birthdate, and either the last four digits of their Social Security Number or their Texas ID number. To date, 207,628 Harris County residents have applied to vote by mail and 202,522 ballots have been mailed to voters.