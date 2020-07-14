Harris County Clerk announces vote by mail drop-off locations

On Election Day, July 14, voters who received mail ballots but were unable to mail in their ballots on time can go in-person to 11 locations across the County to drop off their ballot. This is the first time in recent history that there has been more than a single drop-off location in Harris County. The voter must go in-person to one of the 11 locations to verify their identity for their vote to be counted. Locations will be open during polling center hours, from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Election Day, Tuesday July, 14.

“We increased mail ballot drop-off locations for Election Day as another method for voters to cast their ballots safely and expand voter access for the people of Harris County,” said Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins. “Voters who applied to vote by mail but were unable to mail in their ballots on time can now take their completed ballots to any one of the 11 locations and know their vote will be counted. No Harris County resident should have to make a decision between their health and their Constitutional right to vote.”

Vote by Mail Drop-off Locations:

Baytown

701 West Baker Rd., Baytown TX 77521 Chimney Rock

6000 Chimney Rock Road, Houston TX 77081 Clay Road

16715 Clay Road, Houston TX 77084 Clear Lake

16603 Buccaneer Lane, Houston TX 77062 Cypresswood

6831 Cypresswood Drive, Spring TX 77379 Humble

7900 Will Clayton Pkwy, Humble TX 77338 North Shepherd

7300 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston TX 77091 Pasadena

101 S. Richey Street, Pasadena TX 77506 South Belt

10851 Scarsdale Blvd., Houston TX 77089 Wallisville

14350 Wallisville Road., Houston TX 77049 Downtown

1001 Preston Street, Houston TX 77002

For more election information, visit HarrisVotes.com and follow @HarrisVotes on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.