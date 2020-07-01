Harris County extends mandatory mask order through end of August

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will amend an existing order mandating that all businesses in Harris County develop and post a health and safety policy for employees and customers, which at a minimum includes a face covering requirement. As part of the order, everyone over the age of 10 must wear a face covering while in businesses or on commercial properties, including employees and all visitors and customers.

The order has been extended until at least 11:59 PM on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

A sample health and safety policy is available here: https://www.readyharris.org/county-orders

Full text of the order will be made available here: https://www.readyharris.org/Stay-Safe

Understanding the Order

Businesses must develop a health and safety plan for employees and customers to protect them from COVID-19. At a minimum, this plan must include that all employees, customers and visitors (over the age of 10) that enter businesses or commercial properties must wear a face covering.

Businesses must post and inform customers/visitors that they are required to wear a face covering while on the premises.

Businesses reserve the right to refuse service to those not wearing a face covering with exceptions for those who cannot wear one for medical reasons (see exceptions below).

Businesses who do not comply with this order could face a fine (see enforcement below).

Face coverings may be a homemade mask, scarf, bandana, or handkerchief, as long as it covers the nose and mouth.

Exceptions to Face Covering Order

You must wear a face covering at all times while in businesses or on commercial property, except:

When eating or drinking; Face coverings should be worn to restaurants, but can be removed while eating/drinking.

When you are exercising or doing physical activities; or,

When wearing a face covering poses a mental, physical, safety or security risk (i.e. someone who has trouble breathing).

Choosing and Wearing a Face Covering

Harris County cannot provide face coverings to residents. We encourage residents to purchase or make a face covering to wear.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has guidance on how to properly wear face coverings and how to make your own face coverings: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html

Continue Good Health Habits

Wearing a face covering is not a substitute for maintaining 6-feet social distancing and hand washing because these remain important steps to slowing the spread of the virus.

Enforcement

Businesses who do not require customers/visitors/employees to wear face coverings under this Order can face a fine of up to $1,000 per violation.

To report businesses in violation of the County Health and Safety Order, which requires face coverings, click here or call 832-839-6941.