Harvey Homeowner Assistance Program reopens

The Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced the Texas General Land Office (GLO) has reopened applications for the Homeowner Assistance Program in the City of Houston. The reopening comes after the Texas Supreme Court granted the GLO’s motion for temporary relief in the City of Houston’s ongoing lawsuit to prevent the GLO from rebuilding homes within the city limits. The decision also allows the GLO to move forward with sending Action Plan Amendment 7 to the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for approval.

“Houston homeowners affected by Hurricane Harvey who are still in need of assistance to repair or rebuild their homes are encouraged to apply,” said Commissioner Bush. “The GLO is providing repairs and reconstruction for homes to be more resilient against natural disasters, including elevating homes above flood level. Our focus is to spread the word to Houstonians in need: Help is here to repair homes and rebuild lives.”

Applicants who requested assistance from the City of Houston’s Homeowners Assistance Program (HoAP) and have not been contacted directly by the GLO will continue working with the City of Houston. These applicants should request updates on the status of their case from the City of Houston’s Housing and Community Development Department (HCDD).

Houston homeowners with a remaining Hurricane Harvey Housing need who have not applied to the City of Houston may apply to the GLO’s Homeowner Assistance Program for City of Houston. Applications can be submitted online , by email at [email protected] gov , or by mail to Homeowner Assistance Program, 2100 Space Park Drive, Suite 104, Houston, TX 77058. To download an application and complete it manually, click here . Applicants may also call (346) 222-4686 or (866) 317-1998 (toll free) and a regional office team member will assist with the application process.

Downloadable applications are available on the website in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, Arabic, and Urdu. A list of required documentation is available in English and Spanish. Language assistance is available by request at (512) 463-5139.

The GLO has Regional Homeowner Assistance Program offices, which are open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by appointment ONLY. The locations are:

Northwest Center – 13101 Northwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77040

Southeast Center – 12541 Gulf Freeway, Houston, TX 77034

Southwest Center – 6464 Savoy Drive, Houston, TX 77036

Northeast Center – 9802 Homestead Rd, Houston, TX 77016

North-Northeast Center – 1603 Lakeville Drive, Kingwood, TX 77339 (Coming soon)