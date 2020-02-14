Here’s where to celebrate Black History Month this week

In commemoration of Black History Month, Houston is hosting several events this week:

SATURDAY, FEB. 15

Fort Bend County Libraries present actress/storyteller Jean Donatto in “Sister Rosa Parks, the Bus Stops Here,” at 10:30 a.m. at Sienna Branch Library, 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd in Missouri City. Info: www.fortbend.lib.tx.us or 281-342-4455.

Fort Bend County’s George Memorial Library presents a special musical performance of “African Hand-Drumming” at 1 p.m. in the library Meeting Room, 1001 Golfview in Richmond. Gregg “Jebada” Powell, founder and director of the Joy of Djembe Drumming Ensemble, will be featured.

The film “Love & Basketball” will be shown at 8 p.m. in front of Hall C at the George R. Brown Convention Center as part of Houston First’s Saturday Night Movies on the Plaza at Avenida Houston. Screenings will be followed by a Q&A on the relevance of the films to Black history. Popcorn and admission are free. Info: www.houstonfirst.com.

MONDAY, FEB. 17

Prairie View A&M University’s annual Art as Activism Lecture Series is 2 p.m. at the Nathelyne Archie Kennedy Architecture Building. Professor Ann Johnson will discuss “the Black Vote.” Info: www.pvamu.edu.

TUESDAY, FEB. 18

PVAMU’s Coleman Library and the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum present Melissa Waddy Thibodeaux as Harriet Tubman at noon at the Memorial Student Center Ballroom.

Laurie Vignaud, president of Unity National Bank, will be a Hermann Park Rotary Club Black History Month speaker at 6 p.m. at the Judson Robinson Jr. Community Center, 2020 Hermann Drive. Info: 281-704-6655.

Fort Bend County Libraries present a historical program on the “Freedmen’s Bureau” at 7 p.m. in the George Memorial Library Meeting Room. Dr. Nicholas Cox, a history professor at Houston Community College, is the featured speaker.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19

The Houston Public Library presents a Spike Lee Movie Marathon throughout February. “Miracle at St. Anna” will be shown at 4 p.m. at Shepard-Acres Homes Neighborhood Library, 8501 W Montgomery, and is for audiences 18 and older. There will be popcorn, candy and giveaways. Info: houstonlibrary.org.

ONGOING