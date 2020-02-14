Here’s where to celebrate Black History Month this week

In commemoration of Black History Month, Houston is hosting several events this week:
SATURDAY, FEB. 15
- Fort Bend County Libraries present actress/storyteller Jean Donatto in “Sister Rosa Parks, the Bus Stops Here,” at 10:30 a.m. at Sienna Branch Library, 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd in Missouri City. Info: www.fortbend.lib.tx.us or 281-342-4455.
- Fort Bend County’s George Memorial Library presents a special musical performance of “African Hand-Drumming” at 1 p.m. in the library Meeting Room, 1001 Golfview in Richmond. Gregg “Jebada” Powell, founder and director of the Joy of Djembe Drumming Ensemble, will be featured.
- The film “Love & Basketball” will be shown at 8 p.m. in front of Hall C at the George R. Brown Convention Center as part of Houston First’s Saturday Night Movies on the Plaza at Avenida Houston. Screenings will be followed by a Q&A on the relevance of the films to Black history. Popcorn and admission are free. Info: www.houstonfirst.com.
MONDAY, FEB. 17
- Prairie View A&M University’s annual Art as Activism Lecture Series is 2 p.m. at the Nathelyne Archie Kennedy Architecture Building. Professor Ann Johnson will discuss “the Black Vote.” Info: www.pvamu.edu.
TUESDAY, FEB. 18
- PVAMU’s Coleman Library and the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum present Melissa Waddy Thibodeaux as Harriet Tubman at noon at the Memorial Student Center Ballroom.
- Laurie Vignaud, president of Unity National Bank, will be a Hermann Park Rotary Club Black History Month speaker at 6 p.m. at the Judson Robinson Jr. Community Center, 2020 Hermann Drive. Info: 281-704-6655.
- Fort Bend County Libraries present a historical program on the “Freedmen’s Bureau” at 7 p.m. in the George Memorial Library Meeting Room. Dr. Nicholas Cox, a history professor at Houston Community College, is the featured speaker.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19
- The Houston Public Library presents a Spike Lee Movie Marathon throughout February. “Miracle at St. Anna” will be shown at 4 p.m. at Shepard-Acres Homes Neighborhood Library, 8501 W Montgomery, and is for audiences 18 and older. There will be popcorn, candy and giveaways. Info: houstonlibrary.org.
ONGOING
- The photographic work of Earlie Hudnall, Texas Commission on the Arts Visual Artist for 2020, is on exhibit through March 21 in the Partnership Tower Level 1 Lobby and Level 2 Garage Escalator Lobby, 701 Avenida De Las Americas. Hudnall has documented Black Houston for four decades and is a longtime Texas Southern University photographer. The exhibit, presented by Houston First, is free to the public.