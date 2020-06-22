HISD streamlines food distributions to focus on communities with highest need

The Houston Independent School District is streamlining its summer food distribution programs and launching a new partnership with the Houston Food Bank to better serve families with the most need.

Nutrition Services is revamping its Curbside Summer Meals and Fresh Bus programs, consolidating distribution sites to redirect resources to the communities with the highest demand.

As part of the update, HISD is joining with the Houston Food Bank to launch the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which will provide families with 30-pound boxes of produce at five sites strategically located throughout the district.

“In the months since the district closed due to COVID-19, Nutrition Services has worked diligently to feed our community when they need it most,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “These changes will allow us to focus our efforts and resources on the areas with the greatest need.”

Beginning Monday, June 22, the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program will be offered in conjunction with the Curbside Summer Meals program at five sites — Sam Houston Math, Science, Technology Center, Revere Middle School, and Chavez, Kashmere, and Milby high schools.

At these five sites, families can pick up several days’ worth of student meals as well as a box of fresh produce on Mondays and Thursdays. Milby and Sam Houston are open from 10 a.m. to noon, while Revere, Chavez, and Kashmere are open from noon to 2 p.m.

“The Houston Food Bank is pleased to continue partnering with HISD to feed students and families during COVID,” Houston Food Bank Chief Impact Officer Nicole Lander said. “We are adapting food distributions to best serve the community, providing CFAP produce boxes to families picking up student meals at five campuses across the city.”

Beginning Monday, June 29, the Curbside Summer Meals sites will be consolidated and streamlined, allowing staff to focus on 42 sites with the highest demand. Staff are still reviewing participation data and will release an updated list of sites at HoustonISD.org/SummerMeals on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Beginning Wednesday, July 1, the Fresh Bus produce delivery program — which delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly to designated community locations — will make similar changes, consolidating and streamlining service, allowing staff to focus on 27 schools with the highest demand.

Fresh Bus distribution dates, times, and locations are posted regularly at HoustonISD.org/FreshBus.