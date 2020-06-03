HISD students can apply now for Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer

HISD families can now complete the applications necessary to receive Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT), a one-time benefit for families who lost access to free or reduced-price meals due to school closures.

The application is available online at yourtexasbenefits.com/Learn/PEBT and will be open until June 30.

The $1 billion benefit program was approved by the United States Department of Agriculture to help eligible families buy food during the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-time benefit of up to $285 will be issued on an EBT card, which can be used like a debit card to assist families in buying food from any retailer that accepts the Texas Lone Star Card.

Eligible families include those with children up to 21 years old who were certified for free or reduced-price meals at a Texas school during the 2019-2020 school year, as well as those with children at schools that offer meals at no charge through the Community Eligibility Provision.

Because HISD provides free meals to all students through the Community Eligibility Provision, all HISD students are eligible to receive P-EBT benefits.

Foster youth, migrant youth, homeless youth, runaway youth, and Head Start participants are also eligible for P-EBT.

“HISD has been committed to providing food to our students and their families when they need it most,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “This is another much-needed source of help for the HISD community during this time of hardship.”

Families who received SNAP benefits for March 2020 and have children 5-18 years old as of May 17, 2020, do not need to apply for those children. These families will receive P-EBT benefits on their current Lone Star Card by May 22. No further action is required.

All other eligible families should apply for P-EBT online at https://yourtexasbenefits.com/Learn/PEBT. This includes families who received SNAP benefits for March 2020 and have children under 5 and between 19 and 21.

Families will have one year from the date the benefits are issued to use their P-EBT food benefits, which are non-transferrable.

P-EBT benefits are in addition to SNAP benefits, curbside summer meals, and other nutrition resources. Receiving P-EBT will not affect a family’s ability to receive other benefits.

For more information, please visit hhs.texas.gov/PEBT. If you need help filling out the P-EBT application, please contact is 833-613-6220.