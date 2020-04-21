Houston Bar Association offers free legal assistance

Members of the public with general legal questions or COVID-19-related inquiries—including unemployment, eviction, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA or Act) and more—are invited to sign up online for the Houston Bar Association (HBA)’s LegalLine program scheduled Wednesday, April 22 between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Visit HBA.org/LegalLine to learn more and view available slots.

LegalLine is held every Wednesday through May 2020. Individuals may sign up online by 5 p.m. on Tuesday to have a licensed attorney call them back at their assigned time on Wednesday.

Questions on all areas of law are welcome.