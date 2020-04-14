Houston Health Department expands COVID-19 test sites to anyone wanting to get tested

The Houston Health Department’s two COVID-19 drive-thru sites will broaden testing to anyone wanting to get a test and double their daily testing capacity to 1,000 on Tuesday.

Each community site will ramp up its testing capacity from 250 to 500 people per day. The tests are free to the public.

People can call the department’s COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to receive a unique identification code and instructions on where to go for testing and how to obtain their test results.

The community sites only accept people with the identification code obtained through the department’s COVID-19 call center. People showing up at the test sites without an identification code will not get tested.

The testing sites will continue operating until further notice.

Workers at the sites only collect insurance information and don’t accept payment. The information obtained through testing or services will not be used against immigrants in their public charge evaluation.

Houstonians may visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 for updated information about local risk, routine protective actions, frequently asked questions, communication resources, rumor control, emergency preparedness tips and more.