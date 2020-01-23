Houston ISD officials discuss metal detectors after Bellaire shooting

Houston Independent School District officials are exploring options to increase security, including the addition of metal detectors, following a deadly shooting at one district high school.

Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan wrote in a blog post Tuesday that adding metal detectors will serve as a screening measure for entry onto campuses at both the middle and high schools in the district.

HISD does not regularly employ metal detectors or require clear backpacks at its campuses. Aldine and Spring ISDs are the only two large Houston-area districts that use metal detectors each school day. Cy-Fair ISD, the region’s second-largest district, issued a clear backpack mandate for students following the May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School that left 10 people dead.

HISD officials have not committed to any district-wide security changes since the death of 19-year-old Cesar Cortes at Bellaire High School. But Lathan stated she will be meeting with community leaders Feb. 7 to discuss increased vigilance and preventative measures in the district’s schools.

She wrote she will be meeting with students to hear and address their concerns as well.

The 16-year-old classmate who accidentally shot Cortes while showing off a semiautomatic pistol has been charged as a juvenile with manslaughter. He’ll remain in custody pending evaluation results of his mental health.