BREAKING: HISD will be closed until the end of the month over coronavirus concerns

Updated 3/12/20, 6:30 p.m.

HISD Media Statement

This afternoon, Houston Community College informed HISD that HCC’s COVID-19 Incident Management Team was notified of the potential exposure to Coronavirus at two of their campus locations. Since some HISD students also take classes at these campuses, out of an abundance of caution, the district has decided to cancel classes tomorrow.

HISD will close all schools and district offices beginning Friday, March 13, until Monday, March 30, 2020. Classes will resume on Tuesday, March 31st.

Please note that all Spring Break camps and UIL events have been canceled.

District administration will continue to closely monitor the situation during the closure and provide operational updates, as necessary.

For updates and information, please visit www.houstonisd.org/HealthAlerts.

The Houston Independent School District (HISD) currently has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, reportedly, and issued the following statement on Wednesday regarding planned coronavirus safety measures:

“We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and stay in contact with city, state, and national health and education officials.

HISD plans to continue holding classes for the remainder of this week, in alignment with guidance from the Houston Health Department. The district will be closed for Spring Break next week, from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20.

Plans are in place should the district’s Health and Medical Services Department receive guidance from officials concerning the need to close schools as a precautionary measure.

Beginning Monday, March 23, through Friday, April 3, HISD will temporarily limit all campus visitors, including parents and volunteers. Parents will only be allowed on campus to pick up or drop off their student. Visitors who have scheduled business – such as tutors, student teachers, substitute teachers, vendors, contract employees, and parents attending official meetings – must be screened by an HISD nurse before they will be allowed access to campuses. The screening will include a mandatory temperature reading and questions regarding recent travel and health-related symptoms.

All afterschool activities and large campus gatherings – including Parent University on March 24 – also will be canceled during this time.

We are committed to keeping our parents, students, and staff updated with information as soon as we have it. Please know that the health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and all decisions are being made with that in mind and in alignment with guidance from health and education officials.

Visit HoustonISD.org/HealthAlerts for additional information and updates.”