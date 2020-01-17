Houston MLK Holiday Events

Olympic gold medalist and two-time world heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman will join the 42nd Annual “Original” Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade as the grand marshal.

The downtown celebration will be held Monday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m., starting at Smith and Lamar Streets. The Mayor’s Office of Special Events will co-produce the event.

“As a Texas native, and having grown up right here in Houston, it’s an honor and privilege to be named grand marshal of the [parade],” Foreman said.

MLK Holiday Events

Friday, Jan. 17

The final round of the 24th Annual Foley Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory Competition is 10 a.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 500 Clay St. Local elementary school students will present original speeches addressing the topic, “What would Dr. King’s vision be for America in 2020?” Admission is free.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Beauty’s Community Garden hosts its annual MLK Peace Through PIE Social at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church, 4300 N. Shepherd Drive. Admission is free. Register on Eventbrite.

Sunday, Jan. 19

The Community Music Center of Houston’s Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra presents its 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Musical Tribute Concert at 5 p.m. at St. Mary’s Methodist Church, 6731 Scott St. Admission is free; donations are welcome. Contact: cmch1@live.com or 713-523-9710.

Monday, Jan 20

The Greater Houston Frontiers Club 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Scholarship Breakfast is 8 a.m. at the Hilton Americas – Houston Hotel. Dr. George Fraser, chairman of and CEO of Frasernet Inc., will give the keynote address. The Drum Major Award will be presented to Dr. Joseph Gathe, MD. Contact ghfrontiers.com or 713-331-0440.

The Children’s Museum of Houston, 1500 Binz, hosts its 24th Annual MLK Jr. Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Special events begin at noon. Activities include a peace march and “I Have a Dream” rendition. Admission is $5. Contact: www.cmhouston.org or 713-533-1138.