Houston, partners announce free COVID-19 testing schedule for week of July 13

The Houston Health Department and its agency partners are announcing the schedule for sites offering free COVID-19 tests the week of July 13, 2020.

Texas Division of Emergency Management

The Texas Division of Emergency Management and the department will open four drive-thru test sites:

Crump Stadium, 12321 High Star Dr.,

Cuney Homes Community Center, 3260 Truxillo St.,

HCC-Northeast Campus, 555 Community College Dr., and

HCC – South Campus, 1990 Airport Blvd.

TDEM sites require appointments, available by visiting texas.curativeinc.com.



TDEM will also operate a walk-up site that doesn’t require appointments at the Merfish Teen Center, 9000 S Rice Ave, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 12, through Friday, July 17.

United Memorial Medical Center

United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) will offer weekday testing at drive-thru test sites at the Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star, Houston Community College-Southeast, 6815 Rustic, and Houston Community College-Felix Fraga, 301 N. Drennan St.

The sites don’t require appointments and offer testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until reaching its daily capacity of 250 tests.

Other UMMC sites opening weekdays are:

UMMC Tidwell, 510 W Tidwell Rd., 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Rd, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St., 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and

Griggs School, 801 Regional Park Dr., 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

People needing information about UMMC test sites can call 1-866-333-COVID or visit ummcscreening.com.

Houston Health Department

The department operates two free drive-thru COVID-19 community-based testing sites open to anyone, regardless of symptoms. Each site has capacity for 650 tests per day and operates Monday through Saturday.

People can call the department’s COVID-19 Call Center at 832-393-4220 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive an access code and directions to the nearest community-based site.

The department will offer testing at Bussey Elementary, 11555 Airline, Tuesday, July 14 through Friday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until reaching its 250-test capacity.

It will open a one-day testing site Saturday, July 18, at Collins Elementary, 9829 Town Park Dr., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until reaching its 250-test capacity. The site will offer drive-thru and walk-up options on a first come, first served basis.

Federally Qualified Health Centers

The health department is providing test kits, lab access and equipment to four local Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) so they can expand their COVID-19 testing capacity. The centers and phone numbers people can call to set up testing appointments are:

FQHC patients pay what they can afford, based on income and family size, and are not denied services due to inability to pay or lack of insurance.

The department and its agency partners may shift locations and schedules of test sites to better meet community needs. Houstonians can visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 for current Houston test sites and information about stopping the spread of the virus.

Information obtained through testing, treatment or services will not be used against immigrants in their public charge evaluation.

Houston Free COVID-19 Testing Sites Flyer: Week of 7/12/20