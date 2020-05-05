The Houston Public Library will remain closed through May 31, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 public health crisis. HPL will continue to provide robust online resources so that the public can enjoy the library at home.

By visiting www.houstonlibrary.org, adults, teens, and children will discover the diverse online virtual programs, services, and plentiful educational and entertaining resources that are available for free. A MY Link library card is required to access these resources. If customers don’t have a library card, the Library is offering temporary free online cards that will be good until August 1, 2020. Visit www.houstonlibrary.org/my-link-library-card-registration.

“This unprecedented moment in our history requires that we intentionally put first the health and safety of our staff members, families, friends, and neighbors. To that end, at the direction of our Mayor and advice of City public health officials, the Houston Public Library will remain closed to the public at least through May. Please stay safe, and stay tuned for updates regarding the status of the library.” said Dr. Rhea Brown Lawson, Library Director.

HPL’s virtual programming includes storytime every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11 am on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/houstonlibrary/. We also have First Chapter podcasts of teen and tween books at https://anchor.fm/houston-library. The library will be adding additional content including craft and STEM videos, book chats, book clubs, Living English Lessons, and more. You can also virtually visit the historic Julia Ideson Building that houses our Houston Metropolitan Research Center at http://houstonlibrary.org/research/special-collections/houston-metropolitan-research-center, access historic pictures, oral histories, and more through the Houston Area Digital Archives at https://digital.houstonlibrary.org/. Researching your family history is still possible online through the Clayton Library Center for Genealogical Research Center and through access to Ancestry.com, which is provided for customers remotely through the end of May at www.houstonlibrary.org/research/resources-by-category/234.

Brainfuse is a great resource for many parents helping with schoolwork. Customers can get live homework help with a tutor, build skills, receive writing assistance, and more. Brainfuse is available 24/7 for grades Kindergarten through college. This is especially exciting news for parents helping their kids with homework while everyone is working from home. In addition, Brainfuse has tools for adults that include career resources, resume help, practice tests, live job coaching, ESL, and more at http://houstonlibrary.org/learn-explore/online-resources-kids.

If customers need help with any HPL resource, they can call 832-393-1313 and get assistance Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. or send a message through Email Reference at https://houstonlibrary.org/email-reference. Customers will receive a response within 48 to 72 hours.