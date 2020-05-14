HoustonTogether virtual job fairs to fill 300 jobs

Mayor Turner announced two virtual job fairs organized by the city on Thursday, May 14. The job fairs will help fill 300 new temporary positions.

The #HoustonTogether virtual job fairs will take place on Thursday, May 14 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Houston Health Department says they are looking to increase their staff to help monitor and contain COVID-19.

Available positions include contact tracers, call-center representatives, community involvement coordinators, epidemiologists, nurses, and other jobs.

