Human trafficking cases have more than doubled in Harris County

In 2019, Harris County filed 266 human trafficking or promotion of prostitution cases, up from just 106 cases three years earlier.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said that’s because her office is prioritizing human trafficking prosecutions.

“This is significant,” Ogg said. “So if you’re in this business, if you’re running women or men on the Bissonnet track, if you insist on trying to exploit the vulnerable, just know we’re coming after you.”

Since 2016, law enforcement in the area has made more than 600 arrests in these types of cases.

Crime Stoppers and local officials are currently asking the public for help in reporting human trafficking crimes in Harris County. You can report a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, here, or by calling 713-222-TIPS.