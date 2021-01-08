Editor’s Message: ReShonda Tate Billingsley, Managing Editor

2021 has got to be better

You know how they say when you hit rock bottom, the only place you can go is up….well, here’s to 2021 being a ladder that will lift us out of the abyss. And with the vaccine slowly making its way to the masses and a new president on the way (despite what the current White House occupant seems to think), I’m hopeful that this year will be vastly different from last year.

Hey Joe, can you start tomorrow?

As I sit here and watch this sheer and utter insanity taking place in Washington, D.C., my heart hurts to see what our country has become. When Donald Trump first said “What’s the worst that can happen?” if he became president, not even my amazing fiction-writing mind could’ve crafted this. These domestic terrorists, fueled by Trump, waltzed into the State Capitol to interrupt the proceedings to certify Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. And by waltzed, I mean, walked right on in like they had an invitation. They busted out windows, scaled walls, and just made their way onto the gallery floor, sending the Capitol into lockdown. They sat in the Senate seat, took photos and left notes at Nancy Pelosi’s desk, and stole items out the rotunda (hmmm, would that classify them as thugs?) When all was said and done, five weapons were recovered and 13 arrests were made. 13. Let that sink in.

Black America watched this with a collective “Now, if these folks were Black….” I couldn’t agree more. If there had been 30,000 Black Lives Matter protestors storming the Capitol, we’d still be cleaning up dead bodies. Though one protestor was shot, most walked out after they got tired of causing chaos. There weren’t any mass arrests, rubber bullets or tear gas. If anyone ever has any questions about what exactly is white privilege, tell them to pull the news from Jan. 6th.

By the way, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee tweeted from the floor while they were under attack that delayed doesn’t mean denied. They WILL still certify Joe and Kamala.

Arrest Donald Trump

Okay, so that’s wishful thinking. But there needs to be SOME kind of consequences for his dogged effort to incite riots, ignore the voters, state election officials, the courts and the Electoral College, his latest wild idea — get Vice President Mike Pence to steal the thing for him.

Don’t fret. Even though Pence’s quiet and approving stares at his boss have suggested the kind of blind loyalty Trump prizes, Pence really can’t do much. Trump was defeated at the polls, rejected by the courts, unseated by the Electoral College and denied by members of his own party. Any objections to the election certification when the House and Senate resume — and there could be up to six — could lead to a pause in the proceedings while lawmakers consider and vote on them. Pence will preside over the Senate during that session. But he can’t vote on anything unless there’s a tie, which he does have the power to break. And given the number of Republicans who have already said they will not support objections to the Electoral College results, there is unlikely to be a tie. If Pence were to somehow attempt to go rogue, the House and Senate chambers should be able to overturn whatever he does with a vote to appeal the ruling of the chair. And now, in light of all that has happened, it will be interesting to see if those dissenters follow through on their plans to object.

Trump knows he’s lost, but he’s like that disgruntled tenant that is going to cause as much damage as he can on the way out the door. The only problem is that the house Trump is burning down is America.

Georgia delivered

I am thrilled to see that Georgia stepped up to the plate and sent incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue packing. In unprecedented voting, Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff won both seats, forcing a 50-50 Senate and gaining control, as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would cast a possible tie-breaking vote. Good job, Georgia. By the way, Stacy Abrams can we holla at you in Texas???