Message: Aswad Walker, Associate Editor – Act Accordingly

PRECARIOUS SITUATION

As many celebrate the Electoral College’s certification of the Biden/Harris victory, we would do well to remember that we were one Federal judge’s decision, one Supreme Court ruling or one U.S. Attorney General action away from having a totally different outcome.

Had any one of Trump’s asinine lawsuits at the Federal or U.S. Supreme Court level been ruled in favor of Trump’s “fake news,” or had now former U.S. AG William Barr refused to endorse the evidence of “no voter fraud,” and instead do what he has always done—co-sign Trump’s madness—the votes of 20 million Americans, could have been thrown out.

The basic premise behind Trump’s claims of a rigged election is that Black people aren’t legitimate citizens. Hence, Blackfolk in Milwaukee, Detroit, Philadelphia and Atlanta, whose votes gave the White House to the Biden/Harris ticket, don’t have a right to vote. Even worse, 17 attorneys general of 17 different states and 126 GOP members agreed with Trump, that Black votes, Black people and Black lives don’t matter.

ACT ACCORDINGLY

The Bible talks a lot about forgiving. But quiet as it’s kept, it says just as much about loving yourself enough to remember, and then act accordingly.

To ensure the World War II holocaust isn’t repeated Jews live by the words “Never Again.” They constantly remind themselves and the world that their well-being once changed overnight by one court decision here, one changed law there. To that they say, “Never Again.”

We should take heed. And we can choose as our mantra “Never Again,” “Fight the Power” or “Aight, den.” Whatever. The main thing is to remember the past and present attacks upon our humanity, and then move to act accordingly.

A preacher once said, “When you are forever bending over, forgiving folk who won’t stop abusing you, human nature will have them continuing to kick you in your behind.” Translation: there needs to be some consequences and repercussions, economic, political and otherwise, for those who dare do us wrong.

Yes, Trump will be out of the White House come Jan. 20, 2021 (Inauguration Day), but his criminal enterprise will keep marching on. His felonious friends will keep calling for a coup. His Proud Boys & Girls will keep violently attacking Black people and Black churches. The Trump mob family will continue conning folk out of millions and challenging our citizenship and our votes. The question is, what are we going to do?

In 2021, let’s resolve to love ourselves enough to protect our humanity from any who dare disrespect it.