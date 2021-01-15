Message from the Managing Editor, ReShonda Tate Billingsley

Tale of two covers

Kamala Harris has proven that she’s worthy of the VP title. That’s why when I first saw that Vogue cover, I thought it was a joke. Yes, Kamala is known for making Chucks look good and her casual, laid-back appearance. And yes, I love the fact that they tried to pay homage to our sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. with the pink and green. But Vogue was out of order for that cover. It’s messy. The lighting is unflattering. The effect is pretty un-Vogue. No glam, no glitz, and honestly, no effort. “Disrespectful” was the word used most often on social media. Black photographer Tyler Mitchell shot the pic, saying the more informal image captured Vice President-elect Harris’ “authentic, approachable nature, a hallmark of the Biden/Harris administration.”

Don’t get me wrong, Kamala looks just fine. But the other photo – the one Harris’ team thought would be on the cover – has her in an executive power pose. She is about to become the second most powerful person in the country. And right now, the country is in the midst of a crisis and deeply in need of authority and assurance. Kamala is making history and the edition will be a collector’s item, a visual record of the country. Vogue has a messy history with Black women (remember Olympic gymnast Simone Biles’ cringe-worthy cover?). That, filtered through the lens of systemic racism in this country, had many calling for Vogue to simply ‘Do better.’

Look, in the grand scheme of things, this is not a huge deal. But since we’re not monolithic and can care about world affairs and who’s staring in this season of “The Bachelor” (well, not me, but somebody)….this is worthy of a side-eye to the fashion magazine.

Cry me a river of white tears

The fragile sea of white tears I’ve seen this past week has been astounding. Like many, I watched the horror at the U.S. Capitol. And now, as the chickens come home to roost, and the FBI is taking folks into custody, it’s stunning to see those rioters shocked that they couldn’t go to D.C., break into the Capitol, terrorize lawmakers, lead an insurgence, then go back home to their normal, everyday lives. Nah, Fam. Actions, meet consequences.

These domestic terrorists are distraught because their terrorist activities have landed them on the No Fly list….or caused them to lose their job and Twitter followers….and just being ostracized from society. They really thought they could participate in an insurgence and suffer no consequences. And then that whack letter from Melania Trump. After several days of silence, she acknowledged the violent Trump supporter who was shot to death by Capitol police before acknowledging the officers who were killed. Then, she pulled out her victim card and started whining about how unfair people are to her. Hey, Melania. I really don’t care. Do you? #WhatDayIsTheUhaulComing?

Getting off the Trump train

It only took four years but FINALLY folks are getting off the Trump train. He has made history as the only president to be impeached twice. You know it’s bad when your bank closes your account and returns your money because they don’t want anything to do with you. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Spotify, Pinterest….have all shut him down for inciting violence. (UberEats, what you waiting on?). All I can say, it’s long overdue. And to those decrying ‘First Amendment’….not only can Trump call a press conference and be heard whenever he wants, but First Amendment means the GOVERNMENT can’t stifle your speech. Trump is the government so….your argument is mute…Buh-bye.