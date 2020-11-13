Message: ReShonda Tate Billingsley, Defender Managing Editor

I know, I really should be objective, but as I watch him continue to shout “I won!” like an old man in a nursing home mad over his missing jello, I can’t help but think that something is seriously wrong with this man. And what’s even more sad are the formerly sane members of the Republican party co-signing this madness, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who this week said they are “Moving forward to a smooth transition into a second Trump term.” Just wow.

Characters and morals matter

Like many of you, I have spent the last week watching Joe Biden deliver speeches. And no matter what side of the aisle you stand on, you have to agree, it feels good to have someone we can be proud of back in the Oval Office. I look forward to not worrying about what crazy, embarrassing, hurtful thing the Commander-in-Chief did today. I also watched the celebrations all over the country. I know 70 million people voted for Trump (that’s a tragic indictment in and of itself), but watching the celebrations really hammered home the fact that it’s a sad day when people celebrate like that because someone lost their job. Too bad that message will never resonate with 45.

Watching history

I was riveted to the TV waiting on the networks to call the presidency. It was an agonizing wait, but I can’t even begin to tell you how happy I was for Joe Biden to win (and yes, Mr. Trump, he DID win). But I was especially and happy to watch history made with my Soror, the amazing Kamala Harris. Together, I think the two of them are poised to get this country back on track. Now, don’t get me wrong, I completely agree with those demanding that we hold Joe Biden and Kamala Harris accountable. We would be remiss if we didn’t. We do not need to disappear only to emerge in 2020.

I feel confident that there are people in places who will hold the Biden camp accountable. And I actually feel that a Biden/Harris administration will make sure our issues are addressed. And if not, I have no doubt that Black America will be there to call them out every step of the way.

Covid is a killer, stay home

I talked to a woman this week who had to say goodbye to her mother via Facetime. Think about that. She couldn’t be there as her mother took her last breath….because her teenage son wanted to go party…caught the coronavirus and he had nothing more than a fever. His grandmother, however, caught it and died within five days. Imagine the guilt he’ll carry forever. Over a party. Imagine not being there as your loved one takes their last breath. Covid is real, y’all. I know we all have cabin fever. We’re ready to get back to brunching and hanging with family and friends. But just because we’re tired of the coronavirus, does not mean it’s tired of us. These numbers are out of control. And until a vaccine is readily available, we all need to do our part. Stay home as much as possible and mask up whenever you head out.