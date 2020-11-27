Message: ReShonda Tate Billingsley, Managing Editor

Thankful

For many, the year 2020 was so bad, it became a verb. ‘Girl, that was so 2020’. Between deaths of some of our favorite celebrities to the non-stop upheaval from the Commander-in-Chief, to the thing that has reshaped the lives of millions – COVID-19….2020 has left a lot to be desired. But as we enter the season where gratitude takes center stage, it’s important to look not at what we’ve lost, but the small blessings that have been bestowed on us, in spite of. It’s especially hard this year when many of us are forced to spend the holidays away from loved ones as we try to beat this deadly disease. But take this time to focus on the half-full glass.

COVID is still here

As the United States prepares for this week’s Thanksgiving holiday, two million people passed through TSA checkpoints between Thursday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 21. The holiday travel is happening as the United States has hit a record 20 straight days of 100,000 new coronavirus infections. This is despite the fact that the CDC asked folks to stay at home. Y’all, I know a vaccine is on the way, but the virus doesn’t know that yet. And in the meantime, it’s wrecking havoc every which way it can. So please, for the love of God, mask up, stay socially distant, and if you can, just stay inside. We’re almost at the light at the end of the tunnel. Let’s make sure we all get there.

You ain’t got to go home….but you “gots to go”

When I say I have never been ready to see someone vacate a position….Donald Trump is trying everything under the sun to overturn the will of the people. He rage-tweets from his bunker about voter fraud, yet has produced ZERO evidence. He’s assembled a crackpot team of attorneys led by Rudy Guilliani and he is literally trying to burn America down on his way out the door. But this latest claim has us ready to rent a U-Haul and to go to D.C. to help him pack. Trump and his team are now saying they’re justified in blocking the transition because they weren’t given an orderly transition. What alternative world do these people live in???? Four years ago, as much as her loss hurt, Democrat Hillary Clinton conceded the day after the election. The day after that President Barack Obama, who had portrayed Trump as an existential threat to the nation, invited the president-elect to the White House and visited with him in the Oval Office. Obama’s aides offered help to Trump’s incoming staffers. During his inaugural address, Trump thanked Obama and his wife, Michelle, “for their gracious aid throughout this transition” and called them “magnificent.” But now, they’re rewriting the story. Sigh. Lies on top of lies on top of lies….