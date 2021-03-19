White-splaining racism

When I first saw the comments from Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, I was floored. During a recent interview, Johnson claimed that he was not worried about his safety during the insurrection on the Capitol on Jan. 6 because those who were storming the building, beating cops with the American flag, and looking to hurt his co-workers were largely “people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement,” adding he would have been “concerned if they had been Black Lives Matter or Antifa protesters.” Then he doubled down, saying there was “nothing racial about my comments.” (The lie detector determined….that’s a lie). Now, the “I-don’t-mind-white-thugs-but-Blacks-scare-me” Johnson is whining that he’s being attacked and criticized. Good thing there’s no longer a shortage of toilet paper so Johnson can stock up to dry his white tears.

Cardi vs. Candace

In ‘what’s got the GOP riled up this week,’ we present the ongoing Twitter beef of Cardi B. vs. Candace O. Thanks to the recent Grammys telecast, conservatives have diverted their energy to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP!” The two award-winning rappers gave a memorable performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards, which was the perfect excuse for conservatives to display their fake-concern about the children and how Cardi and Meghan are single-handedly ruining our youth. Conservative Correspondent Candace Owens appeared on Fox News, blasting the performance. As the clip made the rounds on Twitter, Cardi quickly posted, “Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS!!! Of course, that led to a back-and-forth Twitter beef that ended with Candace threatening to sue and Cardi continuing to hit her with petty clapbacks. And yes, I’m here for it all.

ReShonda Tate Billingsley

Cancel Kirk? I don’t think so

What I’m not here for is the drama with Kirk Franklin and his son. If you’ve been following this story, the gospel star made news after his adult son released a recorded exchange where Kirk used some expletives in an argument with his son (because gasp, church folks aren’t supposed to cuss). Look, as the mother of three, including two young women that every now and then, get to feeling themselves, sometimes you have to go from holy to hood in 2.3 seconds. You might not agree with either’s action, you might not have ever experienced any family dysfunction, but try to empathize with those who have, and those who continue to live with it daily. Laugh if you must, but understand the truth is, what that family is going through is relatable to a whole lot of folks.

Milton H. Jones Jr.

Before we go…

I know a lot of our readers are highly intelligent, so maybe one of you can help me with this….The United Negro College Fund, which has long been one of the premier organizations aimed at providing financial support for Black students attending Black colleges, has announced that it has elected its first-ever….wait for it…..Black board chairman. Congrats to Atlanta business leader and civic activist Milton H. Jones Jr., a co-founding member of Peachtree Providence Partners Holding Company. But I’m really trying to understand how the 77-year-old United NEGRO College Fund has never been led by um…a Negro. This bothered my spirit so I did some research trying to find the answer to this, to no avail. Maybe one of you can help because I got nothing….