Are we tired yet?

The world has opened back up and that means the craziness has ensued once again. Yet another mass shooting has claimed the lives of innocent Americans. It begs the question, are we tired yet? We weren’t after schools were shot up, after Walmarts, festivals, businesses were blasted by some maniac with a gun. And now that our grocery stores aren’t even safe, Are. We. Tired? We should be.

Star Samkus, who works at the King Soopers grocery store and knew three of the victims of a mass shooting at the store, cries while kneeling in front of crosses placed in honor of the victims of the mass shooting Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

We don’t need more thoughts and prayers. We need action. As an advocate of free speech, I say with all certainty, the average Joe doesn’t need a frigging machine gun. My second amendment rights don’t allow me to buy a military tank because there’s no real reason for me to have one. Just like there’s no real reason for anyone to have an assault rifle. It’s ridiculous that this is even still an issue in 2021. Hopefully President Joe Biden will lead the way with legislation. If not, we can rest assured that next mass shooting is on the way.

ReShonda Tate Billingsley

40 Acres and a Mule

The City of Evanstan, IL has taken a monumental step, approving reparations for select Black residents in the form of $25,000 in housing assistance. As expected, Conservatives are in an uproar. I recently had a debate with one who threw out all the GOP talking points…you know, “Lincoln freed the slaves, we had a Black president, we have Affirmative Action…yada, yada.” None of that does anything to address the fact that there has been a racial divide across the country, which includes historic oppression, exclusion and divestment in the Black housing community. No, I don’t agree with just handing out checks to Black folks, but this is an important FIRST step in addressing systemic inequalities. Hopefully, other cities will follow suit.

Enough with these “Experts”

I’m not one to get into people’s marital business, because most marriages have issues. But Self-described relationship “expert,” Derrick Jaxn, has been flooding timelines all week after being outed for cheating on his wife, Da’Naia. The couple then filmed a video that became a trending topic on social media for several reasons. One being Da’Naia’s appearance, which many described as “disheveled” and “reluctant.” The others…too much to fit in this column.

Da’Naia and Derrick Jaxn

Jaxn is a 31-year-old YouTuber who has made a name for himself since 2012 by promoting “healthy relationships” on his social media platforms. His content consists of videos, mostly made from his car, which often address modern relationship problems and holds men “accountable” for issues like cheating. Neither of them should be vilified for choosing to work on their marriage, but let’s not normalizing gaslighting your partner and then having them go on TV to make YOU look good. Let’s normalize not cheating in the first place. Let’s protect Black women. And for the love of God, let’s stop putting these “social media experts” on pedestals, including self-described image consultant Kevin Samuels, who recently called out a woman who dared to question the topic of Why Men Cheat, saying she had no business doing so because she was built like an NFL running back. I don’t believe in cancel culture, but can they just be canceled? Please?

Before we go….

My 13-year-old son called me the other day asking if he could get the COVID-19 vaccine. I was proud that he wanted to do his part to ensure his safety. He quickly said it was because Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts through the end of the year for everyone with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card. After I gave him the side-eye, I had to tip my hat to Krispy Kreme. We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and anyone who is trying support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated deserves applause. Let’s see more companies follow suit. Now, I’m heading to get my original glaze….my son, however, will have to wait….