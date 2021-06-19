JUNETEENTH ON STEROIDS

Aswad Walker

It’s Juneteenth, but the festivities started days ago. And the energy for this year’s celebrations is already lit. Not only is Juneteenth on a Saturday. Not only is it coming with folk bursting at the seams to get back outside. Not only are there more Juneteenth happenings than any other year. But Juneteenth 2021 is happening amid 1) elected officials (i.e. wealthy, old, privileged, white men) arrogantly trying to tell us what we can and can’t teach about Black history; 2) voter suppression spreading like 2020 COVID; and 3) police killings of unarmed Blackfolk not missing a beat. Last year’s Summer of George Floyd gave Juneteenth new energy. With Juneteenth 2021, we may just tear the roof off the sucka.

THE HEAT IS ON

Some Texas politicians are low as hell. So low Congress is investigating why Houston/Harris County, which sustained $2 billion in Hurricane Harvey damage (half of all regional damage), received $0 from the Texas General Land Office. But check this, Beaumont, which has the largest share of African American population of any major Texas city at 46.5% and has repeatedly been hit by disasters, received zero funding as well, while its neighbor Vidor, which is 90% white and 100% still a “sundown town,” received $15 million. Folk are hot about this, and are only going to get hotter. Why? Because while Gov. Abbott is running to the border trying to finish Trump’s wall, his promise that Texas power is on full blast was exposed for the bull that it is as ERCOT is telling Texas residents to conserve energy and expect rolling power outages! During a Texas summer! Meaning no AC! I just hope we’re fired up enough to vote Abbott and all his crew out when the time comes.

CANCEL CULTURE

Speaking of hot, Black teachers are steaming over being told they can’t bring Black perspectives on history and current events into the classroom. First, they’re pissed because so many soft-headed folk (the kind not invited to the cook-out) are using their hate of Critical Race Theory (CRT) as their hammer to kill Black History, even though CRT is only taught at the college level. Second, Black teachers clearly see the hypocrisy: squashing Our Story while shoving down our throats crap like the “1836 Project” that doubles down on the white-washing of history. What’s really scary though, is just how comfortable the Karens, Brads, Abbotts and McConnells of the world are with using the same dictatorial education propaganda tactics America condemned China, Russia and other such regimes for using. We’re in for one helluvah summer!