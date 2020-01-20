King prepared to preach

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., an accomplished theologian, was the son, grandson and great-grandson of Baptist ministers. He preached with power from the pulpit and turned to the Black church throughout the Civil Rights Movement:

LINEAGE

Maternal great-grandfather, Willis Williams, was “a slavery time preacher” in Greene County, Ga. in the mid-1800s.

Maternal grandfather, Rev. Adam Daniel Williams, was pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Auburn, Ga.

Father, Rev. Martin Luther King. Sr., became pastor of Ebenezer when Rev. Williams died in 1931.

EDUCATION

Entered Morehouse College in 1944; majored in sociology and had an interest in law and medicine.

Influenced by Morehouse President Dr. Benjamin E. Mays, a noted minister, educator and activist, who encouraged him to view Christianity as a force for progressive social change.

Ordained his final year at Morehouse and graduated with a B.A. in Sociology; named assistant pastor of his father’s church.

Enrolled in Crozer Theological Seminary in Upland, Penn. and earned Bachelor of Divinity degree in 1951.

Earned PhD in Systematic Theology from Boston University in 1955.

MINISTRY