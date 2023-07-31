For Texas A&M University’s Black students and alumni, the recent sudden resignation of university President M. Katherine Banks after the botched hiring of a distinguished Black professor was an imperfect response that failed to answer a crucial question: Was the whole debacle caused by university administrators’ anxieties over diversity?

Banks resigned after backlash over how the university handled the recruiting of University of Texas at Austin professor Dr. Kathleen O. McElroy to revive Texas A&M’s journalism program.

McElroy, a 1981 Texas A&M graduate and the former director of the UT School of Journalism in Austin, rejected the A&M job after the offer was watered down twice, bringing it from a tenured position to a one-year job from which she could be fired at any point. The changes came after conservative groups took issue with her previous employment at The New York Times and her work in diversifying newsrooms.

A&M students are concerned about new state laws aimed at curbing the types of efforts McElroy had leveraged to improve newsroom diversity during her decades-long career.

Banks’ resignation, the third related to the scandal, does not amount to accountability, students, alumni and lawmakers said. Instead, it added more questions to a situation already rife with them.

Hours after Banks resigned, Hart Blanton, who leads A&M’s Department of Communications and Journalism and was closely involved in McElroy’s recruiting, said race was a factor in university officials’ decision to water down her job offer.

“The unusual level of scrutiny being given to the hiring of Dr. McElroy was acknowledged by one administrator to have been based, at least in part, on race,” he said in a statement. “Regardless of the source of any such pressure, I understand it to be illegal for any employer—much less a public university—to subject a job candidate to stricter scrutiny due to her race or color.”

For Erica Davis Rouse, the president-elect of the A&M Black Former Students Network, it’s unclear what Banks’ departure was supposed to correct.

“If she’s resigning because she’s accepting the responsibility for what happened under her leadership, that’s probably the right thing to do,” she said. “But if she’s resigning because she accepted responsibility and now she’s being forced to resign, that’s not okay.”

The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.

