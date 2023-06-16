As remote work becomes increasingly prevalent in today’s evolving workplace landscape, employers face the challenge of keeping their remote employees motivated and engaged. With the recent surge in remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, studies have shown that working from home can actually increase productivity.

Stanford University’s research revealed a 13% boost in workplace productivity, while a staggering 27% of all full-time days were worked remotely in February 2023. However, ensuring the motivation and engagement of remote workers requires a different approach compared to traditional in-office settings.

Here are five effective strategies from employee engagement experts Weekly10, that employers can employ to motivate remote workers, while debunking the notion that commonly used time tracking software is the sole solution.

Set realistic goals for employee engagement

Setting professional goals can encourage employee engagement. Managers and team leaders should think ahead and establish clear guidelines aligned with personal development plans to help workers achieve their goals. However, it is essential to ensure that these goals are realistic. If workers lack the necessary resources to meet their targets, it can have a counterproductive effect and discourage hard work. Moreover, it may lead to overtime work and employee burnout.

Implement incentive programs

Once realistic goals are in place, employers can create incentive programs to motivate remote employees. Meeting deadlines and targets can be stressful, but offering financial and social rewards is sure to boost motivation. These incentive programs can include commission, wage increases, profit sharing, bonus payments and more, aligning with the company’s values.

Recognize and celebrate success

Recognizing and celebrating success can go a long way in motivating remote workers. Employers should acknowledge achievements such as passing probation or reaching monthly targets. Praising employees during video calls, monthly catch-ups, or team meetings, and creating an achievements channel on communication platforms like Slack or Microsoft Teams can reinforce motivation.

Encourage transparent feedback

Transparent feedback plays a crucial role in promoting growth and development for remote workers. Employees should receive constructive feedback that highlights their successes and potential areas for improvement. Additionally, employers should create a supportive environment where employees feel comfortable sharing their own feedback and concerns. Conducting frequent 1-2-1 meetings fosters open communication channels.

Prioritize health and wellbeing

The health and wellbeing of employees are paramount. Employers should prioritize creating a supportive environment where employees feel comfortable discussing physical or mental health issues and taking sick leave when needed. Promoting health and wellbeing can include organizing online mental health catch-ups, virtual guided meditation classes, and other initiatives that encourage engagement and self-care.

Why Time Tracking Software Isn’t the Answer!

While time tracking software is commonly used to monitor remote workers’ activities and productivity, it is not an effective solution for improving engagement. Relying solely on time tracking software can create unnecessary pressure and a mistrustful environment that demotivates workers. Instead, businesses should focus on harnessing positive attitudes, encouraging personal development, and building a culture based on trust and clear expectations. Regular meetings and goal setting can measure outputs and impacts more effectively than time tracking software, while also considering employees’ well-being and preventing burnout.