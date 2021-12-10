HOUSTON – Dec. 9, 2021 – Excited students, proud parents and teachers gathered in the performing arts center at Westfield High School on Tuesday evening to celebrate the induction of 288 Spring ISD seniors from around the district into the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS).

The 2021 event marks Spring ISD’s fourth-annual districtwide NTHS induction ceremony and showcases students’ hard work and persistence, said Superintendent Dr. Rodney E. Watson.

“Each of you should take great pride in the achievement, knowing that you’ve earned it,” Watson told attendees during his opening remarks. “You’re here tonight because of opportunities and choice – opportunities that were afforded to you, combined with the choice you made to make the most of those opportunities.”

Eligibility for membership in NTHS is based on a number of factors, including a student’s GPA in core academic classes and Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes, attendance, instructor nominations, and a proven track record of CTE involvement and engagement.

A national nonprofit with headquarters in North Carolina and chapters located across the country, NTHS serves as an honor society for students enrolled in occupational, vocational or technical programs and career pathways. Active membership includes traditional high school students as well as students enrolled at vo-tech centers, technical and community colleges, and private occupational training institutions.

The group currently serves about 100,000 active members, and has welcomed nearly a million students into the organization since its 1984 founding. In addition to honoring outstanding CTE students and helping forge connections between education and industry to ensure a highly skilled workforce, NTHS also helps connect students to continuing education and training opportunities, awarding close to $300,000 in scholarships each year.

“I’m so proud of the 288 newly inducted 2021-22 National Technical Honor Society seniors representing our high schools across the district,” said Spring ISD Director of Career and Technical Education Cynthia Williams. “These inductees made a commitment to their chosen career pathways and worked really hard to be successful in both core academics and their CTE coursework.”

Williams said the partnership with NTHS is a great complement to Spring ISD’s wide range of CTE offerings that help students connect their classroom learning directly to their plans for the future.

“I like to remind the students, parents and staff of the NTHS slogan, which states that ‘Excellence in America’s Workforce Begins with Excellence in Workforce Education,’” Williams said.

During his remarks, Watson also praised CTE faculty and staff members whose work enables students to pursue their goals and achieve success.

“Our Spring ISD CTE program is well known for its quality educational offerings, as well as the commitment of its incredible CTE teachers and administrators,” Watson said. “All of them work together daily toward one goal: providing our students with the highest quality education possible and ensuring they are college and career ready upon graduation.”