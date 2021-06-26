Recently, Mostyn Law’s Amber Mostyn surprised James “Coach Mack” McKenzie with a $5,000 check as he dined with his daughter Latuisha Daniels at his favorite eastside restaurant.

The details of Mr. McKenzie’s lifetime of service to his family and community were shared by Ms. Daniels in a loving tribute along with her father’s nomination in the Mostyn Law/1-800-TruckWreck “5K for Father’s Day Giveaway”.

Amber Mostyn (l) and James McKenzie (r)

“Houstonians showed up for the fathers in their lives and it was a joy to see,” said Amber Mostyn, co-founder of the Houston-based personal injury law firm that created and supported the online contest. “We received over 800 essay-style entries, each with amazing stories about dynamite dads, but James McKenzie’s sacrifice and generosity stood out.”

In nominating her father, Latuisha Daniels noted his work for the Boys and Girls Club, Hester House and Atherton Elementary, in addition to his service as a pastor to residents of the Kelly Court and Buck Street apartments. She observed that “Coach Mack” has been a father figure for many in Houston’s 5th Ward, including some who later found success in the NFL and NBA.

A father to five children and “Pawpaw” to 5 grandchildren, McKenzie has, since 1993, provided Angel Tree gifts for children of incarcerated parents, although this outreach was recently interrupted due to the pandemic and inclement weather. Mr. McKenzie’s selection was made following an internal review by Mostyn Law representatives at the conclusion of the entry period.

Mostyn Law’s “5K for Father’s Day Giveaway”, staged in conjunction with Majic 102.1 (KMJQ-FM/Houston), follows the law firm’s recent “5K for Mother’s Day” campaign, which awarded $5,000 to Houstonian Chandra Brooks.

“So far this year, Mostyn Law and 1-800-TruckWreck have had the privilege of honoring moms, dads, artists and teachers,” observes Mostyn, referencing her law firm’s May 2021 salute to Difference Makers in Education. “I’m really looking forward to doing even more to honor the people who make life better for everyone here in Houston, our hometown.”