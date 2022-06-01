Activist Tammie Lang Campbell to receive Justice Medal Award

Tammie Lang Campbell, a nationally-recognized activist and founder of the Honey Brown Hope Foundation, will receive the Justice Medal Award from The Chad Cooper Company on Broadway (Times Square), the group bringing to Houston the highly anticipated, nationwide tour of “Justice On Trial: Black Lives Matter Too – The Play.”

Campbell will receive her award for her civil rights advocacy work that aligns with the theme of the play which will make its Houston premier on Saturday, June 4 from 7p.m. – 9p.m. at Willowridge High School’s Performing Arts Theatre.

The award ceremony will take place prior to the start of the play.

Tammie Lang Campbell

“’Justice on Trial.’ the off-Broadway touring play, is educational, motivational, inspirational and absolutely essential in this day and hour that we live in,” said Chad Lawson Cooper, writer and producer of the production. “It’s our duty to honor community leaders like Tammie Lang Campbell, who is working in the community and a lifeline to so many!”

This off-Broadway production takes place in a courtroom setting where two civil rights attorneys are suing the U.S. Justice Department for repatriations for descendants of enslaved Blacks. Time-traveling witnesses, including Harriet Tubman and Emmett Till, will testify to the abuses aimed at Blacks in the U.S.

And like the play, Campbell confronts injustices in this country. Efforts led by the Campbell-founded Honey Brown Hope Foundation helped to shine light on the Darius Elam case, inspiring the Harris County District Attorney’s Office to re-open the case and investigate Elam’s claims of innocence even after spending 38 years in prison.

“I’m from the same county Emmett Till was murdered and my children are only one generation removed from segregation – reparations is an economic justice issue and I’m grateful to have my advocacy work recognized by a national production shedding light on this important topic,” said Campbell. “Art and activism have a strong historical connection and “Justice On Trial: Black Lives Matter Too – The Play” will serve as a must-see reminder about the lasting effects of slavery still plaguing African-Americans.”

“Tammie Lang Campbell’s, focus on civil rights advocacy from the schoolhouse, courthouse and jailhouse began with her fighting for justice after I became a victim of police brutality at five years old,” said her son, Dennis Campbell, Jr. “The legacy of slavery is not a thing of the past, and this play and its recognition of community activists like my mom amplify the truth about what our communities are facing and doing to fight for justice.